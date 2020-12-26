Africa gets Four slots in expanded 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA has announced the expansion of participating teams in the Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 and it comes into effect from the 9th edition of the championship which holds in 2023.

The expanded format of the Women’s World Cup will also see every Confederation get addition slots; CAF was allotted 1 bringing its total to 4.

In a statement on its website published December 24, FIFA explained that the decision to expand the participating teams was made last year.

Following the amazing success of the 2019 edition, the decision was taken last year to expand the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to 32 teams and thus continue to foster the growth of women’s football. FIFA has since worked closely with the confederations to formulate a proposal for the allocation of slots and the Bureau of the FIFA Council has today confirmed the following berths for the 2023 edition:

Direct slot allocation (29 of the 32 participation slots)

6 direct slots for the AFC;

4 direct slots for CAF;

4 direct slots for Concacaf;

3 direct slots for CONMEBOL;

1 direct slot for the OFC; and

11 direct slots for UEFA.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, both guaranteed automatic qualification slots.

Nigeria has qualified for every edition of the championship (8) and will be hoping to do so in 2023.

The Super Falcons are the defending champions of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.