Afelokhai Unfazed by Horoya Test in Confederation Cup Quarter-final

Enyimba FC goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai is confident the team will get the better of Horoya AS, in the quarter-final of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba paired the Guinean outfit following the quarter-final draws held in Cairo on Wednesday.

To reach the final eight, Enyimba finished second in Group D behind Morocco’s Hassania Agadir after amassing ten points from six games.

Meanwhile, Horoya topped Group B with 14 points and are still unbeaten in the competition.

The People Elephants will be looking to win the CAF Confederation Cup title for the first time ever having won the prestigious CAF Champions League back to back in 2003 and 2004.

Speaking to reporters, Afelokhai said the team is aware of the threat posed by the Guinean club, but insists they’re ready for the challenge.

“We are going to face very tough opponents but this is not coming to us as a surprise. All the teams left in the competition are strong,” the goalkeeper said.

“It is not going to be easy but we have picked form at the right time. When the time comes, we shall deal with the situation.”

Horoya have won the Guinean Ligue 1 Pro a record 16 times and the Cup, a record eight times.

In 1978 they were crowned champions of the now defunct CAF Cup Winners’ Cup.

They parade Nigerian forward and former Abia Warriors player Bolaji Sakin, who joined them in November 2017.

Enyimba will host the first-leg at the Aba Township Stadium on March 1st before travelling to Conakry for the second-leg on March 8th.

Ahmed Musa on 22-Game Goal Drought

Ahmed Musa has extended his goal drought in the league to 22 games after firing blank in Thursday’s league clash against Al Fateh FC in the Saudi Arabian Premier League.

Musa was handed his 15th league appearance at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium but failed to halt his perilous form in front of goal.

The game ended 1-1 with Ali Al-Hassan earning a share of the spoils for Al Fateh FC in the 70th minute, after Abderrazak Hamdallah had shot Al Nassr ahead eight minutes earlier.

Musa who featured for the entire duration of the game, last scored for Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian topflight on April 18, 2019, when he netted a brace in his club’s 5-0 thrashing of Al Fateh.

Ever since then, the Nigerian has failed to score in 11 league appearances this season, but has netted twice and provided four assists in the King Cup of Champions competition.

The draw meant that Rui Vitoria’s men, who remain unbeaten in their last seven league outings, sit three points behind leaders Al Hilal on the log.

Musa will however hope to score his first goal in as many matches when his team travel to Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on February 14 for a date with Shabab.