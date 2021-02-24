AFCON U17 : Nigeria draw Tanzania, Congo and Algeria

Nigeria’s quest for a record third African title will get underway in July against Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in group B.

The Golden Eaglets won the AFCON championships in 2001 and 2007, in what is a joint record with Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Gambia.

Nigeria qualified for this edition of the competition as runner up from the 2021 WAFU Zone B Tournament in Benin.

In the draw held, Wednesday, the 12 teams were housed in three groups of 4 teams.

The #TotalAFCONU17 groups! 🤩 A | 🇲🇦🇺🇬🇿🇲🇨🇮

B | 🇳🇬🇹🇿🇩🇿🇨🇬

C | 🇨🇲🇸🇳🇲🇱🇿🇦 Which eight sides will make it through to the knockouts 👇 pic.twitter.com/mpFLmpe99Y — #TotalAFCONU20 (@CAF_Online) February 24, 2021

The Eaglets open their campaign on March 14, against Tanzania.

Full Fixtures:

3/14 vs Tanzania

3/17 vs Congo

3/20 vs Algeria