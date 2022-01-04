AFCON: Salah, Trezeguet joins Egypt camp

Egypt received a major boost in their preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations after star players Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet departed England to join up with the squad on Monday.
Salah and Trezeguet were airborne after their sides’ weekend games in the Premier League.
On Sunday, Liverpool faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge where Salah netted his 16th league goal of the season.
On the other hand, his compatriot, came off the bench in the final 20 minutes for Aston Villa in the defeat at Brentford.
The Reds ace posted a picture on IG showing himself standing over the Villa midfielder who was taking a nap on board the flight.