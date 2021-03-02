AFCON Qualifiers: ‘Stay Away from Super Eagles,’ Ex Players tell Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa doesn’t deserve a spot in the Nigeria squad for the final legs of the AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign according to former Super Eagles’, Tarela Okorowanta and Duke Udi.

Musa, who is Nigeria’s captain, has been a free agent since leaving Saudi Premier League side Al Nassr in October.

The 28 year-old failed to secure a deal to join West Brom in the Premier League, a concern Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr expressed could affect future invitations for his captain.

But, speaking on their expectations for the qualifiers this Month, Okorowanta and Udi argued that Musa’s form, because of the long period of inactivity, would have ruled him out and shouldn’t be considered for a call up.

The former Players were on ‘No Holds Barred’, a show anchored by former Nigeria’s left-back Ifeanyi Udeze on Brila FM.

‘We are inviting players now on current form,’ Duke Udi said. ‘Ahmed Musa is without a club at the moment, so we need to look at other players,’ Okorowanta echoed his former teammate’s position.

Ahmed Musa has earned 95 caps for Nigeria and scored 15 goals.