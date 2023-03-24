AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria Trail Guinea-Bissau in the First-half

Nigeria trail Guinea-Bissau 1-0 after the first-half of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, at the MKO Abiola Stadium.
Guinea-Bissau got their noses in front against the run of play at the half-hour mark from a Mama Balde goal.
The CB pairing of Calvin Bassey and Kevin Akpoguma were caught ball watching as Opa Sangante’s long pass dropped behind the Nigerian Center halves for Balde. The striker only needing to slide the ball past the onrushing Francis Uzoho.
Until the goal, Nigeria had dominated and particularly in the attack, but they failed to register any real goal threat.
The visitors had another opportunity to double their lead, catching the Nigerian backline napping, but they were let off the hook by only poor finishing.