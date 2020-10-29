AFCON Qualifiers: Daniel Akpeyi gets Super Eagles invite for Sierra Leone

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will be in contention for the number one spot when Nigeria battle Sierra Leone in a double header 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

Akpeyi will return to the Super Eagles after missing out on October’s international friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia where Maduka Okoye deputized in his stead.

The 34 year-old made his first appearance of the season for Kaizer Chiefs in the 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Tuesday.

It was also his first appearance under new Chiefs’ Manager Gavin Hunt.

Although the list for players invited for the AFCON qualifiers is not expected until next week, Kickoff disclosed that several Amakhosi players, including Akpeyi, have been called up by their various national teams for the forthcoming international window.

Nigeria will host Sierra Leone in the first-leg of the qualifiers at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on November 13.

Four days later the sides will clash again at the National Stadium, Freetown.

Nigeria currently tops group L with maximum points from two matches, the Leone Stars are bottom having picked a single point.