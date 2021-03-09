AFCON Qualifiers: Ahmed Musa Headlines Super Eagles 24-Man list

Gernot Rohr has named Ahmed Musa in his 24-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Musa has been without a club for 5 months, but was selected ahead of Henry Onyekuru and Michael Olise, both of whom have been active, but were named standbys.

Rohr also left out Forward Paul Onuachu from the list, despite the KRC Genk’s player impressive goal scoring form this season.

Onuachu is the top scorer of the Belgian Jupiler League with 25 goals and is in contention for the 2021 European Golden Shoe award.

The list, as expected was greeted with criticism, several aimed at the invitation of the inactive Super Eagles captain’s.

Nigeria needs only a point to qualify for the AFCON in Cameroon next year.

But previous embarrassing results including the 4-4 and 0-0 draws against Sierra Leone in Benin City and Free Town, respectively, have continued to cast doubts on Rohr’s managerial abilities.

Nigeria will play the second-placed Benin Republic on March 24 in Port Novo and three days later conclude the Group L qualifiers with the fixture against Lesotho in Lagos.

THEE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria FC, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Girondins Bordeaux, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France)

Standby: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Michael Olise (Reading FC, England); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors).

Visit Sportbetting.ng daily and find out important information about the legal sports betting sites in Nigeria, like Sportybet. Among other services, we also provide FREE football betting tips, betting companies reviews, dropping odds, premier league odds, and football standings.