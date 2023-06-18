AFCON Qualifier Update: Nigeria Ahead in Monrovia at Half-time, Osimhen Scores a Brace

Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria went into the break with a 2-1 lead against Sierra Leone in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on a soggy synthetic turn in Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen (19′, 32′) scored both of Nigeria’s goals, but the team could have got more but for wastefulness and some very dodgy officiating.

 

 

Despite the condition of the pitch, the Nigerian players controlled and dominated the game for long spells in the half.

Osimhen applied himself pretty, causing the defenders a lot of trouble, while Moses Simon also proved difficult for the Leone Stars right-full back.

The hosts pulled one back before the break through Mustapha Bundu (41′), he outpaced Kenneth Omeruo before unleashing a volley past debutant Adebayo Adeleye.

Jose Peseiro would have been satisfied with his team’s performance in the first half, albeit some players appeared to have tired out from the conditions in Monrovia, just before the half-time whistle sounded off.

