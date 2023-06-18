AFCON Qualifier Update: Nigeria Ahead in Monrovia at Half-time, Osimhen Scores a Brace

Nigeria went into the break with a 2-1 lead against Sierra Leone in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on a soggy synthetic turn in Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, on Sunday.
Victor Osimhen (19′, 32′) scored both of Nigeria’s goals, but the team could have got more but for wastefulness and some very dodgy officiating.
