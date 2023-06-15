AFCON Qualifier: Kenneth Omeruo targets Super Eagles win vs Sierra Leone

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
Kenneth Omeruo
Kenneth Omeruo.(Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Kenneth Omeruo has expressed the determination of the Super Eagles to secure a resounding victory against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles will face off against the Leone Stars in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia on Sunday.

 

 

Following a defeat against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau, the Three-time Champions relinquished their top position in Group A.

 

A draw against John Keister’s side will be enough to secure a place in the 2023 AFCON finals, and Omeruo insists the team is ready, and will not rely solely on the prospect of picking a point.

 

“We are approaching the game with all seriousness,” the CB told FL.

“We know how important it is for us to qualify and better to do it with a game to spare, so that we can relax and plan for the future.”

“Everyone knows what we have to do. We are here to train and to make sure we go there to win.”

