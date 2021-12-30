AFCON: Leicester Boss Rodgers gives Super Eagles duo departure update

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will be released to the Nigeria FA for the AFCON after new year’s day.

The Foxes will host basement side Norwich City on the first weekend of the new year and both Players are expected to feature for the home team.

Rodgers also underlined the importance of the players featuring in the continental showpiece.

Iheanacho could make his AFCON debut in Nigeria’s opener against Egypt on January 11, while Ndidi will be participating in his second tournament.