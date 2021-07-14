AFCON 2022 : Nigeria could face Egypt, Ghana or Ivory Coast

Nigeria have been seeded for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after CAF released the seeding for the tournament, Wednesday.

The three-time African champions were seeded along side hosts Cameroon, defending champions Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco.

In Pot 2, with 13 titles between them Egypt, Ghana and Ivory Coast pose a huge challenge for the top seeds. Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea complete the teams in the Pot.

The 2022 AFCON which will be the 33rd edition, is the second time 24 teams will compete for honors in the continental showpiece.

Full AFCON 2021 Pots

Pot 1 : Cameroon (Host), Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco

Pot 2 : Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Guinea

Pot 3 : Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone

Pot 4 : Malawi, Sudan, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gambia