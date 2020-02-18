AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Dessers confirms availability for Sierra Leone tie

Heracles Almelo forward, Cyriel Dessers says he can’t wait to make his international debut for the Super Eagles as they host Sierra Leone in a 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying match billed for Stephen Keshi Stadium next month.

Dessers has been cleared by the Federation International Football Association to play for the three time African champions and could make his first appearance for Gernot Rohr’s men against Sierra Leone.

The 25-year-old does not only bring goals to the table but he also sets up his team-mates to score having made five assists in the Dutch league so far this season.

He is currently the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 14 league goals from 23 games so far.

Dessers admit she is ready to don the Green and White jersey of Nigeria adding that he is unfazed by the competition in the team.

“I’m working hard every day at my club and I hope to be in the squad but I understand it’s hard and there’s a lot of competition, “Dessers told Sports Extra.

“I will be ready and eligible to represent the Super Eagles. It will be a great honour of course for my family and friends.”

“I made my choice two years ago even before I contacted the Nigeria Football Federation.”

Speaking further, the former FC Utrecht player revealed his biggest strength which will boost the team attack.

“My physicality is one of my strong points and I’m sure I will need to adapt, but I think it won’t be a problem to get used to it. I like hard and fair duels.”