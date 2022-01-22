AFCON 2021: Nigeria, Tunisia talk tough ahead of R16 Clash

Nigeria's head coach Augustine Eguavoen (L) during the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Nigeria and Sudan at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 15, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)

The Nigeria and Tunisia coaches have set the tone for what should be a massive clash at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Sunday in one of the round of 16 games at the AFCON 2021.

Nigeria’s coach Austin Eguavoen has vowed to push his players to deliver with the same intensity as they did in the group stages that saw them finish with 9 points from three games and remain the tournament’s most in form team.

 

‘We respect our opponents, but we are focused and will play with the same intensity as we did in other games. We will not take our foot off the pedal,’ Eguavoen said in the presser.

 

On the other hand, Tunisia struggled to emerge from Group F but have also been hit with COVID-19 to several members of the squad and technical crew, however, in his Presser Assistant Coach Jalal Kadiri insists Tunisia will fight and challenge.
Kadiri maintains that the Carthage Eagles are formidable regardless of the challenges and believes player intelligence and physical fitness are traits they can count on when they face an even formidable Nigerian side.
Sunday’s game will be played at the Roumde Adjia Stadium and kick off is 8pm.

