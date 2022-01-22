AFCON 2021: Nigeria, Tunisia talk tough ahead of R16 Clash

The Nigeria and Tunisia coaches have set the tone for what should be a massive clash at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Sunday in one of the round of 16 games at the AFCON 2021.
Nigeria’s coach Austin Eguavoen has vowed to push his players to deliver with the same intensity as they did in the group stages that saw them finish with 9 points from three games and remain the tournament’s most in form team.
‘We respect our opponents, but we are focused and will play with the same intensity as we did in other games. We will not take our foot off the pedal,’ Eguavoen said in the presser.