Adukwu Invites Nnadozie, Okeke for U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

The National U20 Women’s football team will commence preparation for the 2020 FIFA U20 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, but without head Coach.

On Monday the NFF announced that 40 players have been invited to camp by assistant Coach Moses Adukwu and he’ll act in the head coach role “pending the appointment” of one by the Federation.

Adukwu, who won the NWPL in 2018 with Bayelsa Queens, was a former footballer and represented Nigeria at the U20s.

He’ll be assisted by Bilikisu Tijani and Audu Yahaya, the latter as Goalkeepers’ trainer.

He will resume his new role immediately when the invited players converge in Abuja for camping ahead of the tie against Burkina Faso.

Two players from Nigeria’s Super Falcons squad to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup have been named in the squad.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who recently joined Paris FC, emerged the Falcons first choice in France at the tournament.

Right-back Chidinma Okeke also made the list. She also move from the NWPL after the World Cup and now plies her trade in Spain’s Primera División with Madrid CFF.

The first leg of the second round qualifying fixture will take place at the August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou on March 21st, with the return leg a week later at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Full List of Invited Players:

Goalkeepers: Rita Akarekor (Bayelsa Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Omini Oyono (Confluence Queens); Christy Obis (Osun Babes); Nelly Ekeh (Bayelsa Queens).

Defenders: Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); Esther Momoh (Confuence Queens); Ifeoma Ikenokwalu (Rivers Angels); Sarah Oloduba (Osun Babes); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Ifeoma Paulinus (Rivers Angels); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens); Tosin Dameline (Sunshine Queens).

Midfielders: Mary Saiki (Nasarawa Amazons); Basirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Folasade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo); Rose Ekong (Sunshine Queens); Mary Adeyemi (Osun Babes); Suliat Abideen (Sunshine Queens); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens).

Forwards: Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Precious Christopher; Rafiat Sule; Gift Monday (FC Robo); Mary Anjor (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Adeboye; Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Augusta Nwamaka (Confluence Queens); Marian Ezenagu (Rivers Angels); Mary Alfred (Confluence Queens); Precious Vincent (Sunshine Queens); Joy Omewa (Confluence Queens); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens).