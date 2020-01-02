Adopt Global Standard of Football Development, Onigbinde tells NFF

Former Super Eagles Coach Festus Onigbinde says the NFF must work along with CAF and FIFA’s program in order to move the game forward in the country.

Onigbinde, a former CAF and FIFA instructor insists that the NFF has failed in its duty to nurture and produce quality players from grassroots development, while making reference to Gernot Rohr’s statement of lack of stars in his team.

“Where are the developmental programmes which will push our football forward? The other day (Gernot) Rohr said there are no more star players in the Super Eagles, are you surprised?

“There are two functions of a coach and they are identifying a talent and turning that talent into a star. But are we doing that anymore, the answer is no.

“We have refused to conduct CAF and FIFA developmental programmes so how can we move our football forward.” he said.

Onigbinde was in charge of the Super Eagles team to the Korea/Japan 2002 FIFA World Cup.