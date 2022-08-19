Adetunji sets Nigerian record for goals in Europe

Sunday Adetunji continued to impress on the big European nights, the forward notched a goal, Thursday night, in the Europa Conference League.
Shkupi were beaten at home 2-1 by FC Ballkani in the first-leg playoff round of the ECL and Adetunji opened scoring in the game.
The Nigerian Forward breached the opponent’s lines and scored in the 19th minute to give his side the lead.
However, Shkupi don’t seem to have translated their domestic form to a real fight in Europe and once again they found themselves struggling.
The Macedonian champions were pegged back three minutes after going ahead and by the 67th minute they were chasing the game.
Eventually it ended in a defeat in Skopje for Sunday Adetunji and his teammates, but the 24 year-old had gone on to achieve a goalscoring feat for a Nigerian.
Privileged to have scored in the @ChampionsLeague and @EuropaLeague, it wasn’t the best experience for us, but we keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/4qhr6XDr5B
— Sunday Adetunji (@adetunjiS9) August 13, 2022