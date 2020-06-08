Adepoju leads Tributes of former Super Eagles Legend Stephen Keshi

Mutiu Adepoju, Kennedy Boboye and Godfrey Oboabona have paid tribute to former Super Eagles Captain and Coach, Stephen Keshi who died four years ago.

Adepoju played for eight years with the late Keshi and they played prominent roles in Super Eagles’ African cup of Nations success in 1994.

Unfortunately, Keshi died after suffering a heart attack, few months after losing his wife and the mother of his children to cancer.

On his 4th year remembrance, Akwa United boss Kennedy Boboye took to his social media to pay tribute to the legend.

He wrote : “Legends don’t die. Keep resting Stephen Keshi. Thank you for all the great memories. We’ll always love you. 🇳🇬⚽”

In another social media post, Godfrey Oboabona who made his national team debut under the late big boss, also paid tribute to the former Hawks of Togo’s coach.

” Thank you Big Boss for believing in me and granting me that chance to fulfill my dreams of representing my fatherland. You’re gone but not forgotten 🙏💕🇳🇬 “, he posted on Twitter.

Mutiu Adepoju who shared dressing room with him when he was captain of the Super described him as Captain, leader and a leader.

Mutiu Adepoju posted: Friend, teammate, coach, captain, champion, leader and legend. Keep resting in peace bruv 😭🙏💕