Adepoju backs Peseiro decision to monitor Youth teams over NPFL

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
71
Photo | Twitter (JosePeseiro)

Former Super Eagles Midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has backed the decision of Jose Peseiro to stay with the national U17 team rather than scouting players in the NPFL.

Despite the mounting criticism, Adepoju has thrown his weight behind the Portuguese coach and believes he should be supported rather than be criticized for his actions.

“Everything is important, from age grade to the NPFL, those (age grade) are the ones that will graduate into the Super Eagles and if he feels there are some talent in the U 17 and U20 that he can get into the super Eagles, then why not?

“I think he is doing his job, he is supposed to be supporting the age grade coaches and building the synergy and cooperation of everyone.

“Jose Peseiro has been given the responsibility and he is still the coach, whether he is the right person or not it does not come to play now.

“We should just give him the benefit of the doubt and all of them should work very hard and get us in the qualification, because he is the one in the position now,” Adepoju said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here