Adepoju backs Peseiro decision to monitor Youth teams over NPFL

Former Super Eagles Midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has backed the decision of Jose Peseiro to stay with the national U17 team rather than scouting players in the NPFL.
Despite the mounting criticism, Adepoju has thrown his weight behind the Portuguese coach and believes he should be supported rather than be criticized for his actions.
“Everything is important, from age grade to the NPFL, those (age grade) are the ones that will graduate into the Super Eagles and if he feels there are some talent in the U 17 and U20 that he can get into the super Eagles, then why not?
In Abuja, with the Nigeria U20 technical staff and team, in preparation for the AFCON U20 in Egypt 🇳🇬#soarsupereagles pic.twitter.com/LSGXW7t2GJ
— Jose Peseiro (@JosePeseiro) January 31, 2023