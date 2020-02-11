Adeniji insists the future of Tony Bolus is not a distraction

Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministry striker Kabir Adeniji says the speculation surrounding the future of coach Tony Bolus is not a distraction to the players.

MFM put an end to their five games winless run in the Nigeria professional football league when they defeat Kano Pillars in a Super Sunday clash at the Soccer Temple in Agege, Lagos .

Speaking to exclusively to Sports Radio Brila Fm , Adeniji said his side are happy with the victory and insisted that the team is committed to continue fighting for good results against the big sides.

“It was a tough game against Pillars, but we showed character to come back from a goal down and win 3-1” he told Sports Radio Brila Fm

“The results shows how strong we are and will are ready to fight for such results against any side.

The skillful forward added that , the Olukoya boys are not distracted with the current situation of the head coach of the team , Tony Bolus who has asked to step aside after run of poor results.

“Footballers are like soldiers , it doesn’t matter the situation, you must keep fighting, so we are not distracted by the issue , but hopefully we want it soughted very quickly.” He concluded