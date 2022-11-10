Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta suffer back to back defeats

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman started on the bench as Atalanta fell to another defeat losing 2-1 away to Lecce at the Stadio Via del mare.
Atalanta are on a deep in the Serie A and has now lost three of their last four Matches, a result that sees them drop from 2nd to 5th on the log.
Despite scoring Atalanta’s only goal in there 2-1 defeat to Napoli, Lookman was relegated to the bench as Gian Piero Gasperini opted to hand Duvan Zapata his first start In four games since his return from Injury.
However the Colombian responded with a goal of his own, however, only after Atalanta’s defense were breached twice in two minutes to hand Lecce the lead and in consequence all three points.