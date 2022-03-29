Ademola Lookman targets World Cup Qualification with Nigeria

By
Adebanjo
-
0
90
Winger Ademola Lookman earned his first senior cap in international football. Photo credit | Twitter (Alookman_)

Ademola Lookman has explained that he was delighted to make his maiden bow for Nigeria.

Lookman featured for England at youth level, notably helping the Young Lions lift the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017.
However, the 24 year-old says he is now glad to wear the colours of Nigeria and help the country make it to Qatar.
Lookman made his debut in Nigeria’s goalless draw against arch rivals Ghana in the first leg World Cup play-off in Kumasi.

The winger was a second half substitute against the Black Stars, he came on for Moses Simon at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
On Tuesday, the sides will meet in the decider at the MKO Abiola Stadium and the player could yet get more action for the Eagles.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here