Ademola Lookman targets World Cup Qualification with Nigeria

Ademola Lookman has explained that he was delighted to make his maiden bow for Nigeria.
Lookman featured for England at youth level, notably helping the Young Lions lift the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017.
However, the 24 year-old says he is now glad to wear the colours of Nigeria and help the country make it to Qatar.
Lookman made his debut in Nigeria’s goalless draw against arch rivals Ghana in the first leg World Cup play-off in Kumasi.
Extremely proud and grateful to have made my @NGSuperEagles debut. Thank you God for the opportunity, it means everything to put on the shirt and represent my country. See you on Tuesday. We need your support 🇳🇬🦅 pic.twitter.com/NBsPacDy6D
— Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) March 27, 2022