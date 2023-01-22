Ademola Lookman goes Beast Mode against Juventus

Two perfectly executed finish by Ademola Lookman in the Serie A clash between Atalanta and a troubled Juventus side at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, sees the Winger continuously improving his all-time season’s goal scoring record.
Lookman also got an assist in the game for his side’s second goal to draw the visitors level after Juventus turned the game around before the break.
The 25 year-old has been in blistering form these past couple of weeks, scoring four times in the last two games.
His goal contribution to Gian Piero Gasperini’ side is pushing them on two fronts; with progress in the Coppa Italia and a top four ambition very much alive.
Lookman his 10th and 11th goals of the season to close the gap at the top of the goalscorers’ chart to just two behind compatriot Victor Osimhen.
Only two players have scored 10+ goals in Serie A so far this season:
◉ Victor Osimhen
◉ Ademola Lookman
Super Eagles leading the way. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Av2WiA2Pq3
— Squawka (@Squawka) January 22, 2023