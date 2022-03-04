Ademola Lookman gets debut Nigeria invite, Eguavoen names Surpriseful 30-man list

Ademola Lookman has got an instant debut call up to the Super Eagles following his international switch last month.
Lookman as well as Akinkunmi Amoo were the newcomers named in Austine Eguavoen’s provisional 30-man list for the World Cup playoffs against Ghana later this month.
There were are few surprises on the list (and the standby list) with several names among them Peter Etebo who has not played competitively since his injury late last year.
FULL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye.
Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Abdullahi Shehu, Zaidu Sanusi.
Midfielders: Frank Onyeka, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Akinkunmi Amoo.
Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, Odion Jude Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis, Ademola Lookman.
Standby: Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Chidera Ejuke, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, Peter Olayinka, Ogenyi Onazi.