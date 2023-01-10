Ademola Lookman Benched in Atalanta’s win against Bologna

Ademola Lookman was an unused substitute as Atalanta came from behind to grab a 2-1 win away to Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

This was Atalanta’s first league win in their last five games as Gian Piero Gasperini had to reshuffle his side again after watching his team struggle away to Spezia, needing a dying minute equalizer to grab a point.

Lookman has not been able to rekindle his pre-World Cup form, which saw him net seven league goals.

Rasmus Højlund is now the darling at Atalanta and the man putting Ademola Lookman on the bench, the Denmark 19 year-old sensation has now found the back of the net in back to back games after announcing himself during the mid season friendlies.

Bologna took an early lead in encounter as Riccardo Orsolini put them ahead after just 6 minutes of play. The Greyhounds held on to take the advantage into the break.

At the start of the second half Gasperini made a double sub and introduced Jeremie Boga who responded with a brilliant display.

The Ivorian forward provided a pair of assists in less than ten minutes to turn the game in favour of Atalanta.

His first assist was converted by Teun Koopmeiners in the 47th minute while Rasmus Højlund scored the winner.