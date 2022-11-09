Ademola Lookman bags Atalanta’s Award

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring in Atalanta's Serie A game against Sampdoria. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman has capped off an exciting month of October by bagging the player of the month award at Atalanta.

Lookman has been in impeccable form for La Dea boasting of four goals in five matches, his performance also earning him a nomination for the Serie A player for the month of October.

The Winger has been in good form since switching to the Italian club from RB Leipzig for 15 million Euros.

 

Ademola saw off competition from Colombian forward Luis Muriel, who also returned a goal and two assist in October.

He also beat reserve goalkeeper Marco Sportiello who put in a great shift within the sticks following Injury to first choice Goalkeeper Musso Juan.

 

Lookman has already started off where he left and scored Atalanta’s only goal in the 1-2 loss to Napoli.

