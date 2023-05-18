Adebayo, Osho Inspire Luton Town to Championship Playoff Final

Elijah Adebayo, Luton Town. English Championship playoff
Elijah Adebayo is challenged by Luke O'Nien during the Championship Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Luton Town v Sunderland at Kenilworth Road. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo contributed a goal each as Luton Town defeated Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate to advance to the finals of the English Championship playoff.

After losing the first leg 2-1, Luton Town overturned the deficit to go on to win the second leg 2-nil at Kenilworth Road, and book a finals showdown against either Coventry or Middlesbrough.

 

Elijah had scored the only goal away in the first leg. Osho netted the opener in the return leg to set Rob Edwards’ side on their path to success.

Tom Lockyer got the second goal for The Hatters as they confirmed their place in the playoff final.

Winner of the final will gain promotion to the English Premier League alongside Championship League winner Burnley and runner-up Sheffield United.

