Adebayo, Osho Inspire Luton Town to Championship Playoff Final

Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo contributed a goal each as Luton Town defeated Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate to advance to the finals of the English Championship playoff.
After losing the first leg 2-1, Luton Town overturned the deficit to go on to win the second leg 2-nil at Kenilworth Road, and book a finals showdown against either Coventry or Middlesbrough.
Elijah had scored the only goal away in the first leg. Osho netted the opener in the return leg to set Rob Edwards’ side on their path to success.
Hear from one of last night’s scorers. ✊@gabeosho | #COYH
— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 17, 2023