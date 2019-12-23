Adarabioyo Vows to Return to Man City

Tosin Adarabioyo says it is difficult for academy player to have a good run of games in Manchester City’s first team, because of the pressure to deliver title.

Adarabioyo signed with the Premier league Champions when he was just 8 year old and he is regarded as one of the best products from the Cityzen’s academy.

However he has not been able to force himself into Pep Guardiola’s plan and was recently loaned to Blackburn Rovers where he’s enjoying a good run of games.

The 22 year-old however insisted he still has a future with Manchester City, but admitted it’s always difficult to get a chance, with Club’s hunger for title.

“My long term ambitions are to go back to City, get my chance and then have a run in the team. You never give up on that and hopefully I’ve improved my chances of doing that this season. He said.

“I wouldn’t say that they are purposely pushing but I would say that if you are good enough and if you can show that you can play at that level then you will get a chance.

“It’s a high level so you have to be world class. I wouldn’t say there’s pressure on them to bring through players. There’s pressure on them to win the league. But it’s my personal aim to make it.”

Adarabioyo has played for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions league, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.