Adamawa United fires coach Mohammed Bello over poor results

The management of Nigeria professional football league side Adamawa United have reportedly fired the technical crew of the Club following their dismal start to life in the top flight league .

Adamawa United is one of the newly promoted team in the Nigeria professional football league and suffered to transmit their last season form into the top flight campaign this season.

The management of the club has now decided to relieve the coach Mohammed Bello and his assistant Mohammed Bello off their duties over poor result.

However announcement has not been made on possible replacement for the coach.

Adamawa have only won three from eleven matches and currently in 17th on the log with ten points.