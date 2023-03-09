Acquah Hat-trick washes Motema Pembe Away

Rivers United grab all three points in a contest they dominated from start to finish in the return-leg of their CAF Confederation Cup match against Motema Pembe.
Paul Acquah continued his fine form by striking three past the hapless Congolese side at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo.
Acquah scored deep in stoppage time of the first half ensuring that they go into the break with a lead.
The second half began in a similar fashion as the previous half had ended, Rivers United were on the front foot and Acquah fired in his second in the 56th minute.
Motema Pembe rallied back into the game and halved the deficit through Mydo Kingu Nakouho Yallet in the 78th minute, but Rivers United restored their two-goal lead.
Yet again it was Acquah who found the back of the net 90+3′ for his hat-trick, dashing any hopes of a potential comeback for the visitors.