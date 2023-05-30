Fenerbahce Will Sanction Bright Osayi-Samuel Exit

According to Turkish news outlet, T24, Super Eagles and Fenerbahce defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel looks to be set to leave the club amidst interests from outside of Turkey.
According to the publication, Fenerbahce are said to be willing to part ways with the Nigerian.
Osayi-Samuel has been linked with a few English teams, and Fenerbahce is open to hearing bids of around €10 million.
The two teams interested in signing the 25-year-old include relegated Leeds United and Bournemouth.
The Turkish giants were prepared to trade Bright Osayi-Samuel in order to relieve their financial strain as Fenerbahce needed money to pay for their top summer transfer target, Mert Müldür, t24 reported.
“It has been learned that Fenerbahçe expects €10m of income for Samuel, whom they added to the squad for €500,000 during the 2020-21 season.
“The Canaries want to use some of the money from this transfer for Mert Müldür. After the TFF announced that it will continue with the 8 + 3 foreign rule next season, Fenerbahçe, which plans to strengthen the rotation of Turkish football players, will take action for the national star.