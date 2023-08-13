AC Milan Summer Signings Chukwueze, Okafor Building Lethal Partnership

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Samuel Chukwueze and Noah Okafor, AC Milan
Samuel Chukwueze and Noah Okafor celebrate after the two combined for AC Milan's goal in a pre-season game. Photo | Twitter (acmilan)

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze had a good outing for AC Milan, netting his first goal in the friendly game against Serie C side Novara.

Chukwueze, in just his third appearance for Milan, wasted no time making an impact.

 

In the 10th minute, the new signing brilliantly capitalized on a pass from Noah Okafor, rounded the goalkeeper before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

The early goal set the tone for AC Milan’s performance as they saw off Novara 4-2.

Okafor added a goal of his own shortly after, while Davide Calabria and Lorenzo Colombo also found the back of the net, sealing Milan’s victory.

