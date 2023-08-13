Players AbroadWorld Football AC Milan Summer Signings Chukwueze, Okafor Building Lethal Partnership By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - August 13, 2023 0 241 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Samuel Chukwueze and Noah Okafor celebrate after the two combined for AC Milan's goal in a pre-season game. Photo | Twitter (acmilan) Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze had a good outing for AC Milan, netting his first goal in the friendly game against Serie C side Novara. Chukwueze, in just his third appearance for Milan, wasted no time making an impact. In the 10th minute, the new signing brilliantly capitalized on a pass from Noah Okafor, rounded the goalkeeper before calmly slotting the ball into the net. The early goal set the tone for AC Milan’s performance as they saw off Novara 4-2. Okafor added a goal of his own shortly after, while Davide Calabria and Lorenzo Colombo also found the back of the net, sealing Milan’s victory.