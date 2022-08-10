AC Milan keep tabs on Onyedika 

Raphael Onyedika is reported to be a transfer target of Seria A Champions, AC Milan.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Youngster is on the radar of Milan, but no contacts have been made with his Danish Superliga club, FC Midtjylland.
Onyedika, who was voted best Young player in the Danish top flight last season, has been a regular in the last two seasons.
He was also ever present in Midtjylland’s UEFA Champions League qualifiers this season, but they have been eliminated in the third qualifying round by Benfica.
The youngster has been on the radar of several teams across Europe’s major leagues including AS Monaco, where he was thought to be one of the replacements for Aurélien Tchouaméni who joined Real Madrid.
However the 21 year-old won’t be available for cheap as FC Midtjylland have already slapped €10m on the young midfielder.
Onyedika signed for Midtjylland from FC Ebedei three years ago.