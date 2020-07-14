AC Milan Eyes Victor Osimhen Move

By
Tunde Williams
-
0
17
Lille's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lille (LOSC) and Brest at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France on December 6, 2019. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Lille, although Napoli remain strong contenders to secure the signing of the Forward.

According to a report on Football Italia, the Rossoneri are preparing a proposal for Osimhen who is valued at €60m.

 

The 21-year-old visited Napoli recently and met with Manager Gennaro Gattuso as well as club President Aurelio De Laurentiis in a bid to seal his move to Naples.

 

Osimhen scored 18 goals in 38 matches for Lille last season.

 

Meanwhile, a decision is expected on from Osimhen as he wants the freedom to choose his next destination and fully evaluate all the proposals in front of him, which now also appears to include Milan.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here