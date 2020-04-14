Abubakar Bala Names Wassa best Player in the NPFL

Former Niger Tornadoes defender Gabriel Wassa. Photo Credit | Goal Ball

Niger Tornadoes Coach, Abubakar Bala says Gabriel Wassa remain the best talent he has worked with in the Nigeria professional football league.

Abubakar, who is currently in his second spell with Tornadoes said, “I have nurtured young players, some have reached national team level and some are in Europe.

 

“If you say I should pick one of the best players are I ever nurtured it will be Gabriel Wassa who plays for Nigerian premier league side Plateau United,” he told footballlive.

 

Wassa has developed into one of the best left back in the NPFL and has played for Akwa United, before, joining current league leaders Plateau United.

