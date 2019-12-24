Abraham revealed how Lampard outclassed Mourinho on Sunday

Tammy Abraham has given kudos to manager Frank Lampard after his team talk inspired the Blues to a victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

After defeats to Manchester United(2) Manchester City and Liverpool (2), Chelsea finally win against a fellow top six side and brought their three losing streak matches to a end when they outclassed Mourinho’s at their own backyard.

Abraham explained explained that Lampard gave the boys confidence before the game , by explaining how much he love to win against Tottenham.

“At the beginning of the game he said he has always loved this rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham and if he could, he would have stepped onto that pitch and played.

“He just asked and wanted us to go out there and leave everything on that pitch.

“And from minute one that is what we showed.”

Abraham added that the passion Lampard showed before the game transformed the spirit in the team.

“His heart is in the club and he is showing that as a manager.

“It’s nice to have a manager that loves the club so much and wants to win every game.

“He passes that on to the players and that’s exactly what we showed.” he said