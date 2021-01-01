Abia Warriors will have a great season – Ojo Olorunleke

Despite suffering an opening day defeat to Enyimba in the 2021 NPFL season, goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke says Abia Warriors are still on track for a successful campaign.

A Samad Kadiri second half penalty condemned Abia Warriors to their first defeat of the league season.

In a chat with brila.net, Olorunleke played down the defeat and expressed confidence the team will bounce back in their subsequent matches.

“We are very talented squad, but obviously talents isn’t just enough, so we have to work hard, stay committed and disciplined, with that, I believe we will have a great season.” said the Goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors’s match with Rivers United which is slated for Sunday has been brought forward to Saturday January 2.