Abia Warriors not Making up the Numbers this Season – Obaroakpo

Abia warriors are keen to build on their 3-0 win over Plateau united and kick start what could be an audacious title challenge according to defender Austin Obaroakpo.

Victory over league leaders Plateau United is Abia Warriors’ biggest win so far this season and sets them on a three-game unbeaten run.

The team is currently fourth in the league and four points off the top.

Obaroakpo confirmed that the team is brimming with confidence and believes their form hasn’t gone unnoticed among the big sides in the league.

“Definitely, our last victory means a lot to us,” Obaroakpo told www.brila.net

“We believe that beating a brilliant side like Plateau United; the result will really boost our morale and it will send message to the rest teams out there that we are not here for jamboree.”