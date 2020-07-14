Abia Warriors Chairman Confident Amapakabo will Deliver

Abia Warriors Chairman Emeka Inyama says the arrival of Imama Amapakabo as Head Coach of the side will help the club to challenge for honours next season.

Amapakabo was appointed as the new gaffer for next season following the exit of coach Willy Ndube who was in charge of the team last season.

Inyama assured the arrival of the former Super Eagles assistant coach will surely strengthened the team.

” Imama is a big coach, he has pedigree, he has won the league with Rangers, he has cut his teeth with other clubs like Sharks and Enyimba, he has also worked with the National team, coach of U-23, Assistant Coach to Gernot Rohr, so he has something to offer.

“We need to drive the club this time around our ambition this time is to contest for honours and go for the big picture,” He told Uyo based radio station Passion FM.

Amapakabo last worked as the head coach of the Nigeria’s home base Super Eagles and the national U-23 team.

He won the Nigeria professional football league with Rangers in 2016 and left the club less than a year after achieving the success.