Abia Warriors can Stop Rivers United – Anaezemba

Abia Warriors midfielder Nzube Anaezemba is optimistic about the team’s chances of getting a win when they face Rivers United on Sunday.

Warriors welcome Rivers United to Aba in their second league game of the season.

In a chat with brila.net ahead of the match, Anaezemba said Abia Warriors aren’t afraid of facing the high flying side.

“Yes we do, we had opportunity to play them in one of the pre-season games and we defeated them.

“But, we wont be carried away with that victory. We have to train hard and make sure we defeat them again.

“They are playing well at the moment, but we also believe in our qualities and we are not afraid them” he told brila.net

Anaezemba and his Abia Warriors colleagues will be going into the match on the back of their opening day defeat to Enyimba.

“It wasn’t a bad game for us on Tuesday and we gave good account of ourselves,” said Anaezemba.

“The game the fact that the game was a derby and our first match of the season.”