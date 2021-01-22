Abia Warriors back to ‘fortress’ Okigwe Stadium

Abia Warriors will play the remainder of their 2020-2021 Nigeria professional football league campaign at the Okigwe Stadium.

The League Management Company approved the club’s request to return to the stadium on Thursday after playing their two matches at the Enyimba International stadium.

Abia Warriors have endured the worse start to league campaign in their history, losing their first two home matches and also picking just one point from possible 15 so far.

The management of the club however believed playing their home games away from Okigwe Stadium which has been their fortress over the years is the main reason for the struggle and wrote the LMC to allow them return.

The Approval letter was signed by Salihu Abubakar, COO of the LMC, on January 21st 2020 and the club was directed to adhere to the COVID 19 protocols.

The match day six fixture between Abia Warriors and MFM FC will now be played at the Okigwe stadium.