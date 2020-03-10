Abia promises better outing against Katsina United after draw with MFM

Rangers international of Enugu forward, Israel Abia has turned his attention to Wednesday’s league against Katsina United after underwhelming performance over the weekend.

The league joint leading scorer missed glorious chances , including a penalty as the Flying Antelopes managed a goalless draw with MFM FC at the Agege township stadium last Sunday.

The draw left the supporter of the disappointed, including Abia who has now vow to repay the club with better performance when they take on Katsina United at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium come Wednesday.

“We have forgotten about the MFM game. The focus is now on the Wednesday match against Katsina United”.Abia said.

Rangers international are currently 12th with 28 points on the Premier league log and a victory would see them move into the top ten.