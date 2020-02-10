Abdullahi proud of his superb solo goal

Super Eagles right back Shehu Abdullahi is excited to score his second of the the season for Bursaspor in their 4-2 win over Osmanlispor on Sunday.

Shehu scored one of the best goals of the season in the 93rd minutes with a successful solo run from his own half.

The victory however strengthened Bursaspor quest for a return to the elite division as they are seeing on the log with 36 points..

Shehu however took to his twitter account to celebrate his goal and the team’s victory as well .

Amazing win at Osmanlispor FK, we fought and conquered. I’m excited to score my second goal of the season. We keep working!! Big appreciation to Bursa fans.#WeAreBursaspor 🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/w4NApqAwGs — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile Abdullahi is expected to be name in Super Eagles squad to do battle with Sierra Leone in 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers billed for 3rd of March.