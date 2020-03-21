Abdallah Urges NFF, LMC to seek best means to Conclude current NPFL Season

Wikki Tourists head Coach Usman Abdallah has warned the LMC and the NFF against abandoning the 2019-2020 league season.

The LMC suspended the season indefinitely on Wednesday following the outbreak of coronavirus which has affected various sports events around the world.

The Nigerian football Governing Body, NFF also suspended all football related activities at all levels for at least four weeks, as a result of the deadly disease.

While reacting to the development, Abdallah, in a exclusive interview with footballlive applauded the decisions, but also advised the LMC and NFF to meet the with other stakeholders for possible solutions, so that the remaining 13 matches can be played.

“We must review the decision as quickly as possible and not like the Nigerian thing where we just abandon the league and forget it.”

“Let the chairman of the clubs meet with the LMC along with health organizations and look at how we can tackle this issues, so that we can conclude the league as at when we want.”

Abdallah stressed further that there is nothing wrong in ending the league at this point, if a lasting solution isn’t found, instead of keeping clubs waiting endlessly.

“And if the perfect solution can’t be found, there’s nothing bad in stopping the league and continue next year, so far, it will beneficiary health wise, so that they don’t keep people waiting, and I don’t think some clubs can keep the players in camp for a month, that will be very expensive,” He concluded.