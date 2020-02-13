Abd’Allah reacts to Wikki Tourists’ loss to Enyimba

Wikki Tourists manager, Usman Abd’Allah has reacted to his team’s performance in Wednesday’s3-0 defeat to Enyimba FC in a rescheduled Matchday 11 fixture in Aba.

The Bauchi giants put in a dismal performance against the Champions and were totally outclassed at the Enyimba Stadium.

It was also a miserable homecoming for former coach Usman Abd’Allahas his team could not cope with the intensity and tempo of the game.

However, the first half was headed for a stalemate before Stanley Dimgba fired the home side in front on the stroke of half time.

Mboma doubled their advantage in the 56th minute before Oladapo added gloss to the victory with a third as Enyimba picked maximum points at home.

Speaking to journalists after the game, Abd’Allah said his team couldn’t recover from the first goal but insisted his players will improve as the season goes by.

“Conceding the first goal in the dying minutes of the first half really hit us hard mentally and I must say we never really recovered.”

“We still have a lot of work to do in the team but I am optimistic that we can only get better in our performances.”

The result leaves Wikki in 15th spot with 22 points after 19 games, and are just two points ahead of the relegation Zone.