Abd’Allah Eager to Maintain “Positive Start” to Wikki Tourist Reign

Wikki Tourist FC head Coach Usman Abd’Allah is three games into his new role and he hopes the positive run of results will continue when they host high flying Dakkada FC.

Abd’Allah joined Wikki Tourist in January after leaving Enyimba and has a five-month target to ensure the team stays in the top flight.

The 2019 league winner has picked up five points from an available nine; which includes two draws on the road.

Speaking in a chat with footballlive , Abd’Allah said the team is showing signs of getting the stability he promised but the whole idea will be to make it count and build on the positive result gotten in his opening three matches with a convincing performance in the next Premier league fixture.

“That’s the whole idea, for the moment we had an away point, we came home and got the three points and went to a very difficult place and got a point there,” said the Coach.

“Normally that’s a very difficult ground going to Rivers where they are also doing well and now we are coming back home to face Dakkada.

“What we are working on is working and we are happy with the result we’ve got and we are hoping to make it count by Sunday.”

Lobi Stars Need Character to Stay Top of NPFL – Ogunbote